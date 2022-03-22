Freezing rain, heavy rain possible for parts of London, Ont. area Wednesday

Send this page to someone via email

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for parts of the London, Ont., region over the potential for a rainfall event on Wednesday.

The statement is in place for London, Parkhill and eastern Middlesex County as well as areas to the north.

According to the national weather agency, freezing rain or rain is expected to begin falling after midnight. Rain will continue throughout the day, into Wednesday evening.

Meteorologists anticipate two to four millimetres of freezing rain or ice with 10 to 25 mm of rainfall but the amount of freezing rain and rain will depend on how quickly temperatures rise above the freezing mark overnight.

Story continues below advertisement

Flooding is possible in areas where the ground remains partially frozen and unable to absorb all the rainfall.

Gusting winds are also a concern, with winds up to 70 km/h possible.

In London, forecasters anticipate an overnight low of 0 C and a high of 4 C on Wednesday.

While the special weather statement only covers Wednesday, rain is in the forecast for London on Thursday and Friday as well.