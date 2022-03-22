Menu

Weather

Freezing rain, heavy rain possible for parts of London, Ont. area Wednesday

By Jacquelyn LeBel 980 CFPL
Posted March 22, 2022 8:19 am
Wind and winter rain. People in the rain. View image in full screen
Wind and winter rain. People in the rain. Getty Images

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for parts of the London, Ont., region over the potential for a rainfall event on Wednesday.

The statement is in place for London, Parkhill and eastern Middlesex County as well as areas to the north.

Read more: Ontario spring forecast: Above normal rainfall with big swings in temperature likely

According to the national weather agency, freezing rain or rain is expected to begin falling after midnight. Rain will continue throughout the day, into Wednesday evening.

Meteorologists anticipate two to four millimetres of freezing rain or ice with 10 to 25 mm of rainfall but the amount of freezing rain and rain will depend on how quickly temperatures rise above the freezing mark overnight.

Flooding is possible in areas where the ground remains partially frozen and unable to absorb all the rainfall.

Gusting winds are also a concern, with winds up to 70 km/h possible.

Read more: Wet week for southern Manitoba, but ‘significant’ snow called off, meteorologist says

In London, forecasters anticipate an overnight low of 0 C and a high of 4 C on Wednesday.

While the special weather statement only covers Wednesday, rain is in the forecast for London on Thursday and Friday as well.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
