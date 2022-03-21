Menu

Comments

Crime

Federal offender known to frequent Toronto, Ottawa area arrested: police

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted March 21, 2022 7:45 pm
A Toronto Police Services logo is shown at headquarters, in Toronto, on Friday, August 9, 2019. View image in full screen
A Toronto Police Services logo is shown at headquarters, in Toronto, on Friday, August 9, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov

A federal offender who was wanted on a Canada-wide warrant has been arrested, police say.

In a press release issued Monday, Toronto police said the provincial repeat offender parole enforcement squad arrested 51-year-old Mark Belanger.

Read more: Man known to frequent Toronto, Ottawa areas wanted on Canada-wide warrant: police

Officers issued a Canada-wide warrant for Belanger earlier this month, saying he was known to frequent the greater Toronto and Ottawa areas.

Police said Belanger is currently serving a four-year and nine month sentence for aggravated assault.

