Crime

Body pulled from the water by police near Ontario Place

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted March 21, 2022 6:02 pm
A Toronto Police Services logo is shown at headquarters, in Toronto, on Friday, August 9, 2019. View image in full screen
A Toronto Police Services logo is shown at headquarters, in Toronto, on Friday, August 9, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov

Toronto police have removed a body from the water near Ontario Place.

Police responded to reports of a body in the water around 4:39 p.m.

In a tweet, police said the Marine Unit and the Toronto Police’s 14 Division were on the scene.

The body was removed from Lake Ontario and did not show any vital signs, according to the tweet.

Read more: Toronto police appeal for witnesses to ‘unprovoked assault’ and robbery

Toronto police are working to identify the body.

Police told Global News that all deaths are treated as suspicious until the coroner’s officer confirms they are not.

The cause of death was not immediately clear.

