Body pulled from the water by police near Ontario Place

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Toronto police have removed a body from the water near Ontario Place.

Police responded to reports of a body in the water around 4:39 p.m.

In a tweet, police said the Marine Unit and the Toronto Police’s 14 Division were on the scene.

The body was removed from Lake Ontario and did not show any vital signs, according to the tweet.

Toronto police are working to identify the body.

Police told Global News that all deaths are treated as suspicious until the coroner’s officer confirms they are not.

Story continues below advertisement

The cause of death was not immediately clear.