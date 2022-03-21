SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Health

COVID-19: B.C. records 8 deaths over the weekend, including a person in their 40s

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted March 21, 2022 6:09 pm
Click to play video: 'Experts caution about letting our COVID-19 guard down' Experts caution about letting our COVID-19 guard down
Despite the easing of restrictions, UBC Mathematical Biologist Sarah Otto cautions that COVID-19 is not over yet. She explains why she thinks B.C. could get another Omicron wave.

B.C. continues to see a decline of patients in hospitals dealing with COVID-19 as Spring Break continues for many kids, while most health mandates are no longer in place.

As of Monday afternoon, there are 271 people in hospital with the virus, which is a decline of 17 since the province last provided numbers on Friday.

There is a slight increase in the number of people in ICUs, however, up three since Friday and bringing that total to 49.

Read more: Safe schools group calls on B.C. to keep mask requirement in K-to-12 schools

Another eight deaths were recorded over the weekend, however, including one person in their 40s, Global News has learned.

There have now been 2,974 deaths recorded in the province since the start of the pandemic.

Click to play video: 'COVID-19: Vaccination rates among children vary across the province' COVID-19: Vaccination rates among children vary across the province
COVID-19: Vaccination rates among children vary across the province

In addition, another 506 new cases were recorded over three days, including 200 from Friday to Saturday, 170 from Saturday to Sunday and 136 from Sunday to Monday.

Trending Stories

However, due to limited testing capabilities, case numbers are no longer seen as a reliable measure of the pandemic in the province.

There have been 354,084 cases recorded in the province since the start of the pandemic.

Click to play video: 'Canada dropping pre-entry COVID-19 test as of April 1' Canada dropping pre-entry COVID-19 test as of April 1
Canada dropping pre-entry COVID-19 test as of April 1

As of Monday, March 21, 2022, 90.8 per cent (4,525,281) of eligible people five and older in B.C. have received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine and 87 per cent (4,338,756) have received their second dose.

In addition, 93.4 per cent (4,329,544) of eligible people 12 and older in B.C. have received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine, 91 per cent (4,216,654) received their second dose and 57 per cent (2,644,222) have received a third dose.

Also, 93.7 per cent (4,054,680) of all eligible adults in B.C. have received their first dose, 91.4 per cent (3,952,512) received their second dose and 58.9 per cent (2,545,653) have received a third dose.

