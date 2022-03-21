COVID-19: B.C. records 8 deaths over the weekend, including a person in their 40s

Send this page to someone via email

B.C. continues to see a decline of patients in hospitals dealing with COVID-19 as Spring Break continues for many kids, while most health mandates are no longer in place.

As of Monday afternoon, there are 271 people in hospital with the virus, which is a decline of 17 since the province last provided numbers on Friday.

There is a slight increase in the number of people in ICUs, however, up three since Friday and bringing that total to 49.

Another eight deaths were recorded over the weekend, however, including one person in their 40s, Global News has learned.

There have now been 2,974 deaths recorded in the province since the start of the pandemic.

Story continues below advertisement

2:37 COVID-19: Vaccination rates among children vary across the province COVID-19: Vaccination rates among children vary across the province

In addition, another 506 new cases were recorded over three days, including 200 from Friday to Saturday, 170 from Saturday to Sunday and 136 from Sunday to Monday.

However, due to limited testing capabilities, case numbers are no longer seen as a reliable measure of the pandemic in the province.

There have been 354,084 cases recorded in the province since the start of the pandemic.

2:13 Canada dropping pre-entry COVID-19 test as of April 1 Canada dropping pre-entry COVID-19 test as of April 1

As of Monday, March 21, 2022, 90.8 per cent (4,525,281) of eligible people five and older in B.C. have received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine and 87 per cent (4,338,756) have received their second dose.

Story continues below advertisement

In addition, 93.4 per cent (4,329,544) of eligible people 12 and older in B.C. have received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine, 91 per cent (4,216,654) received their second dose and 57 per cent (2,644,222) have received a third dose.

Also, 93.7 per cent (4,054,680) of all eligible adults in B.C. have received their first dose, 91.4 per cent (3,952,512) received their second dose and 58.9 per cent (2,545,653) have received a third dose.