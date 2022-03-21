Man charged after $400,000 worth of cocaine, handgun seized in Markham: police

Send this page to someone via email

A man has been charged after police seized four kilograms of cocaine, money and a handgun in Markham.

In a press release, Durham Regional police said on Sunday the force’s drug enforcement unit arrested a 36-year-old man in Toronto.

Police said officers conducted a search warrant at his residence on Fernhill Lane in Markham.

A 36-year-old male from Markham is facing drug charges following the execution of search warrant in Markham on Sunday. Drugs, gun, ammo and cash seized. News Release – https://t.co/o5tF2aR8AO pic.twitter.com/tMGLyBYZXS — Durham Regional Police (@DRPS) March 21, 2022

Story continues below advertisement

Officers said four kilograms of cocaine worth approximately $400,000, more than $29,000 Canadian money and a loaded Glock handgun with ammunition were seized.

According to police, Daniel Frier, 36, from Markham has been charged with possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking and seven firearm-related charges.

Officers said the accused was held for a bail hearing.