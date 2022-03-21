Man charged after $400,000 worth of cocaine, handgun seized in Markham: police

A man has been charged after police seized four kilograms of cocaine, money and a handgun in Markham.
In a press release, Durham Regional police said on Sunday the force’s drug enforcement unit arrested a 36-year-old man in Toronto.
Police said officers conducted a search warrant at his residence on Fernhill Lane in Markham.
Officers said four kilograms of cocaine worth approximately $400,000, more than $29,000 Canadian money and a loaded Glock handgun with ammunition were seized.
According to police, Daniel Frier, 36, from Markham has been charged with possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking and seven firearm-related charges.
Officers said the accused was held for a bail hearing.
