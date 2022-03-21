Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Man charged after $400,000 worth of cocaine, handgun seized in Markham: police

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted March 21, 2022 4:31 pm
A Durham Regional Police cruiser. View image in full screen
A Durham Regional Police cruiser. Global News

A man has been charged after police seized four kilograms of cocaine, money and a handgun in Markham.

In a press release, Durham Regional police said on Sunday the force’s drug enforcement unit arrested a 36-year-old man in Toronto.

Read more: $4 million worth of drugs seized in ‘Project Tundra’ investigation, Toronto police say

Police said officers conducted a search warrant at his residence on Fernhill Lane in Markham.

Story continues below advertisement

Officers said four kilograms of cocaine worth approximately $400,000, more than $29,000 Canadian money and a loaded Glock handgun with ammunition were seized.

Trending Stories

According to police, Daniel Frier, 36, from Markham has been charged with possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking and seven firearm-related charges.

Officers said the accused was held for a bail hearing.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Crime tagDurham Regional Police tagMarkham tagHandgun tagDrug charges tagFernhill Lane tagmarkham man charged tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers