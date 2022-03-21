Menu

Canada

St. Patrick’s Day: Waterloo police lay nearly 150 charges, make 19 arrests

By Matt Carty Global News
Posted March 21, 2022 4:13 pm
Waterloo Regional Police View image in full screen
The crest on a Waterloo Regional Police officer's sleeve. Kevin Nielsen / Global News

Waterloo Regional Police have released data that shows nearly 150 charges were laid and 19 arrests were made on St. Patrick’s Day.

Historically, the annual illegal street party took place on Ezra Avenue in Waterloo’s university district, which police fenced off ahead of the March 17 celebration.

But that didn’t stop revellers, who moved the festivities over to Marshall Street, which police were forced to close between King and Brighton streets. Regina Street was also closed between Lodge Street and Elgin Crescent.

Read more: St Patrick’s Day partiers close multiple Waterloo streets

During the day, police said they were monitoring at least 15 house parties in the area of King and Mashall streets and at least one had spilled out onto the street.

On Monday, police announced that between 8 a.m. on March 17 and 6 a.m. on March 18, officers responded to an estimated 328 calls for service, resulting in 147 charges and 19 arrests.

Most of the charges came under the Liquor Licence and Control Act, while others were under the Highway Traffic Act.

Police said the 19 criminal charges included assault, obstructing police, assault with a weapon, assaulting a police officer, forcible entry, impaired driving, and mischief.

Click to play video: 'Thousands line Toronto streets to enjoy 1st St. Paddy’s Day parade since 2019' Thousands line Toronto streets to enjoy 1st St. Paddy’s Day parade since 2019
Thousands line Toronto streets to enjoy 1st St. Paddy’s Day parade since 2019

“Large gatherings pose both a health and safety risk to those in attendance and to the entire community,” said Chief Bryan Larkin.

Trending Stories

“We are disappointed that, despite encouraging individuals to celebrate responsibly in smaller gatherings or licenced establishments, many opted to gather on the street, forcing road closures.  As we move forward, we will continue to work together with our community partners to find alternatives to this unlawful gathering.”

Read more: Assault, noise complaints among charges on St. Patrick’s Day in Guelph, police say

Waterloo police also released data from the weekend, which saw St. Patrick’s Day celebrations spill over into Friday and Saturday nights.

Between 6 a.m. on March 18 to 6 a.m. on March 20, police responded to 46 calls, resulting in 46 charges and three arrests.

Just like St. Patrick’s Day, most charges fell under the Liquor Licence and Control Act. There were also four charges under the Criminal Code including assault, mischief and failing to provide a breath sample.

