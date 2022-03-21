Simon Motew scores late as Kitchener Rangers beat Guelph Storm 3-2

Send this page to someone via email

Simon Motew scored with less than two minutes left in the third period and the Kitchener Rangers beat the Guelph Storm 3-2 on Sunday afternoon for their third win in a row.

Mike Petizian scored short-handed in the first period and Andrew LeBlanc picked up his fifth goal of the season, while Jackson Parsons made 31 saves in the Rangers’ win at the Kitchener Memorial Auditorium.

Braedon Bowman scored for the Storm in the first period, his 22nd goal on the season, and Jake Karabela made it 2-1 Storm on the powerplay in the second period before Kitchener mounted its comeback.

Jacob Oster made 23 saves in Guelph’s first loss in three games.

Kitchener sits in 7th place of the OHL’s western conference with a record of 25-26-2-2, while Guelph is ahead in 5th place with a record of 29-20-5-2.

The Rangers head to Windsor on Tuesday to take on the Spitfires, while the Storm’s next game is a rematch with Kitchener at the Sleeman Centre on Friday.