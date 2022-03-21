Menu

Canada

Labour minister facing economic, political pressure as CP Rail strike continues

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 21, 2022 6:48 am
Click to play video: 'CP Rail strike begins after workers locked out by employer, threatening supply chains' CP Rail strike begins after workers locked out by employer, threatening supply chains
WATCH: CP Rail strike begins after workers locked out by employer, threatening supply chains

The pressure is on in Ottawa today as a CP Rail work stoppage enters its second day.

Industry leaders and politicians have urged Labour Minister Seamus O’Regan to end the labour dispute after 3,000 conductors, engineers and train and yard workers were off the job over the weekend.

The company and union both blamed each other for causing the work stoppage, though both also said they were still talking with federal mediators on Sunday.

Trending Stories

Canadian Chamber of Commerce President Perrin Beatty says O’Regan must table back to work legislation immediately. He warns the consequences to the supply chain — already battered by the COVID-19 pandemic and uncertainty in northern Europe — could be severe.

Read more: U.S. fears supply chain impacts as CP rail workers strike

Story continues below advertisement

The House of Commons resumes today following a two-week break, so legislation could come immediately if the government so chooses.

But a spokeswoman for O’Regan said yesterday that the government believes the best deal is reached at the bargaining table.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
