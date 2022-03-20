Northern New Brunswick faces freezing rain, snowfall in wintry mix

Send this page to someone via email

Northern New Brunswick is under freezing rain warnings as a weather system causes outages across the province.

Environment Canada has the warnings issued from the Edmundston area and east toward the Acadian Peninsula.

The agency says significant ice build up due to freezing rain is expected, and the precipitation should end by early this afternoon.

According to the NB Power outage map, over 2,500 customers were experiencing outages by midday.

Environment Canada says the weather has caused slippery conditions on highways, roadways, and sidewalks.

A snowfall warning has also been issued for an area of Restigouche County, where 15 to 20 centimetres of snow is expected by this afternoon.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 20, 2022.