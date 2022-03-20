Menu

Weather

Northern New Brunswick faces freezing rain, snowfall in wintry mix

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 20, 2022 11:20 am
Click to play video: 'N.S., N.B., look at options to protect land corridor from climate change' N.S., N.B., look at options to protect land corridor from climate change
The governments of New Brunswick and Nova Scotia are looking at three options to protect the only land corridor between the two provinces from climate change. The threat of floods due to rising sea levels in the area could have a major impact on trade and supply chain issues in the Maritimes. Suzanne Lapointe has more.

Northern New Brunswick is under freezing rain warnings as a weather system causes outages across the province.

Environment Canada has the warnings issued from the Edmundston area and east toward the Acadian Peninsula.

Read more: Sackville, Amherst mayors approve of plan to protect border land from flooding

The agency says significant ice build up due to freezing rain is expected, and the precipitation should end by early this afternoon.

Trending Stories

According to the NB Power outage map, over 2,500 customers were experiencing outages by midday.

Environment Canada says the weather has caused slippery conditions on highways, roadways, and sidewalks.

A snowfall warning has also been issued for an area of Restigouche County, where 15 to 20 centimetres of snow is expected by this afternoon.

Story continues below advertisement

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 20, 2022.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
