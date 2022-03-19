SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
LIVE
AdChoices AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
World

Ukrainian police officer pleads for help from Biden, Macron amid Russian invasion

By Staff The Associated Press
Posted March 19, 2022 4:26 pm
Click to play video: 'Zelenskyy warns Russia of ‘huge’ losses in Ukraine without peace deal: ‘It’s time to talk’' Zelenskyy warns Russia of ‘huge’ losses in Ukraine without peace deal: ‘It’s time to talk’
In a video posted to social media on Friday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy warned Moscow that continuing the invasion would bring about “huge” losses for Russia that would last “generations.” He added: “It’s time to meet, time to talk.”

A Ukrainian police officer in Mariupol has warned that the besieged port city has been “wiped off the face of the earth” and pleaded with the presidents of the United States and France to provide his country with a modern air defense system.

In a video post from a rubble-strewn street, Mariupol police officer Michail Vershnin told President Joe Biden and French President Emmanuel Macron that they had promised assistance, “but what we have received is not quite it,” and urged them to save the civilian population.

Read more: U.S. oilfield companies Halliburton, Schlumberger draw back from Russia

“Children, elderly people are dying. The city is destroyed and it has been wiped off the face of the earth,” he said speaking in Russian in the video filmed Friday that was authenticated by The Associated Press. In it, flames can be seen coming from several buildings while others were decimated. Apparent explosions could also be heard.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

“You have promised that there will be help, give us that help. Biden, Macron, you are great leaders. Be them to the end,” he said.

Click to play video: 'The Fight for Ukrainian Identity' The Fight for Ukrainian Identity
The Fight for Ukrainian Identity

Vershnin said the city is facing the fate of the Syrian city of Aleppo that was destroyed in 2016 in a Russian-backed siege during Syria’s revolution-turned-civil war. Russia helped Syrian President Bashar Assad’s government with a ruthless strategy by locking sieges around opposition-held areas, bombarding and starving them until the population’s ability to hold out collapsed.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
United States tagRussia tagUkraine tagJoe Biden tagFrance tagEmmanuel Macron tagRussia Ukraine tagUkraine Russia tagRussia Ukraine news tagMariupol tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers