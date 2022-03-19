Hudson, Quebec celebrates St. Patrick’s Day with scaled down parade

Send this page to someone via email

The sun wasn’t shining but smiles definitely were.

Hudson, Que.’s annual Irish parade was back on Saturday after a two-year hiatus.

“We’ve missed it for what like two or three years now? It’s just great to be out with people and get to enjoy this again,” one man said.

There were no floats this year because of the short notice that the event would even be allowed under current restrictions, but that didn’t stop anyone from enjoying the day.

For many people, the parade felt like a return to normalcy.

“For the kids to come out and everybody just to have something to look forward to and get back to a little bit of normality, it’s great,” says one parade goer.

“Honestly, it’s a good change. It’s bringing me hope,” says another.

The parade, which took in the form of a traditional Irish walk, was underway by 1 p.m. Many local dignitaries and those connected to various Irish societies made their way down main street dancing and waving to the crowd.

“It’s wonderful. So happy to be out celebrating, just to be out and about,” says Ken Doran, a VP with the Soulanges Irish Society. “That’s what it’s all about. Bringing communities together.”

The Hudson parade has become one of the biggest cultural events off the island since beginning in 2009.

On Sunday, a similar-style walking parade will take place in downtown Montreal on Ste. Catherine Street.