Cost of living increases hurting Montreal citizens, charities

Gage Russell has a new job as a kitchen worker at The Depot Community Food Centre in Notre-Dame-de-Grâce, Que. It’s his first time being employed in two years.

“I love the work,” he told Global News.

Russell says he loves the new financial freedom his employment gives him but he stresses about the rising cost of living to make ends meet.

“I start to panic when I think about it because the gap is getting bigger and bigger,” Russell said. And he’s not alone.

From a litre of milk to a luxury sedan, almost every consumer item has gone up in price according to the most recent figures from Statistics Canada.

The consumer price index increased 5.7 per cent in February of this year compared to the same month in 2021. That is the highest year-over-year increase since 1991.

Leading the increase was the price of gasoline, up 32.3 per cent.

Many of life’s necessities also saw major increases, including groceries which jumped 7.4 per cent and household appliances which spiked by 7.8 per cent.

The cost of living increases aren’t just forcing consumers to tighten their belts, the price hikes are having a deep impact on charities too.

Costs are projected to increase at The Depot Community Food Centre in NDG, a food bank that helps families in need.

“Chances are we’re going to run a deficit this year in order to meet the demand,” Executive Director Tasha Lackman told Global News.

It’s a similar situation at On Rock Community Services in Pierrefonds.

The West Island food bank says food supplies are running low – individual donations have dropped but demands are on the rise. New families are being added to their list on a weekly basis, they say.

“They’re coming in because they’re in need of food. They can’t afford food through their own resources,” Jody Henderson of On Rock said.

As for Russell, he just hopes inflation pressures will start to ebb in the coming weeks so that more money can go into his pocketbook.