Canada

Statistics Canada set to release inflation rate for February

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 16, 2022 7:16 am
Click to play video: 'Pain at the Pump: Will rising gas prices prompt Canadians to change the way they commute?' Pain at the Pump: Will rising gas prices prompt Canadians to change the way they commute?
WATCH: Will rising gas prices prompt Canadians to change the way they commute?

Statistics Canada say this morning how fast prices rose in February with broad expectations that the annual pace of inflation will rise from January.

The annual rate of inflation hit a three-decade high in January when the consumer price index registered a year-over-year increase of 5.1 per cent.

Price pressures have become more pervasive over the past few months.

RBC economists Nathan Janzen and Claire Fan say they expect pressures to continue to appear across an array of products in February to push the annual rate to 5.4 per cent.

Read more: Bank governor: Carbon tax boosts inflation rate by nearly half-a-point

But the duo warn that inflation likely didn’t peak in February.

They say the rate could get closer to six per cent in March on the back of surging prices at the gas pumps and grocery stores as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine pushed up global oil and wheat prices.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
