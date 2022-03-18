SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
LIVE
AdChoices AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
World

Food supply chains ‘falling apart’ in Ukraine as Russia’s invasion continues

By Staff Reuters
Posted March 18, 2022 11:29 am
Click to play video: 'Russia-Ukraine conflict: Smoke rises near Lviv airport after missile strike' Russia-Ukraine conflict: Smoke rises near Lviv airport after missile strike
Smoke rose into the air on Friday near Lviv airport after officials say Russian missiles struck an aircraft repair facility at the airport. Maxim Kozitsky, head of Lviv Oblast’s military administration, said one person was injured but there were no deaths. Two other missiles were struck down by the Ukrainian armed forces.

A World Food Programme (WFP) official said on Friday that food supply chains in Ukraine were collapsing, with a portion of infrastructure destroyed and many grocery stores and warehouses empty.

“The country’s food supply chain is falling apart. Movements of goods have slowed down due to insecurity and the reluctance of drivers,” Jakob Kern, WFP Emergency Coordinator for the Ukraine crisis, told a Geneva press briefing by videolink from Poland.

He also expressed concern about the situation in “encircled cities” such as Mariupol, saying that food and water supplies were running out and that its convoys had been unable to enter the city.

Read more: One injured after Russian missiles strike Ukraine’s Lviv airport 

WFP buys nearly half of its wheat supplies from Ukraine and Kern said that the crisis there since the Russian invasion on Feb. 24 had pushed up food prices sharply.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

“With global food prices at an all-time high, WFP is also concerned about the impact of the Ukraine crisis on food security globally, especially hunger hot spots,” he said, warning of “collateral hunger” in other places.

The agency is paying $71 million a month extra for food this year due to both inflation and the Ukraine crisis, he said, adding that such an amount would cover the food supplies for 4
million people.

“We are changing suppliers now but that has an impact on prices,” he said. “The further away you buy it, the more expensive it gets.”

(Reporting by Emma Farge; Editing by Hugh Lawson and Barbara Lewis)

Click to play video: 'Some Canadians open hearts and homes to Ukrainian refugees' Some Canadians open hearts and homes to Ukrainian refugees
Some Canadians open hearts and homes to Ukrainian refugees

 

© 2022 Reuters
Russia tagUkraine tagUkraine news tagRussia News tagUkraine Russia war tagwhy is russia invading ukraine tagUkraine food supply tagsupply issues ukraine tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers