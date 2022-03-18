Headingley inmate facing more charges in connection with October attempted murder

Send this page to someone via email

A Winnipeg man who was already in custody at Headingley Correctional Centre has been handed an attempted murder charge in connection with an October 2021 shooting, police said.

The 29-year-old suspect was re-arrested Wednesday after an investigation by the major crimes unit identified him as a suspect in the Oct. 4 shooting, which saw a victim shot in the face near McKenzie Street and Parr Avenue.

The victim, a man in his 40s, was treated in hospital for his injuries.

