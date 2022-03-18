Menu

Crime

Headingley inmate facing more charges in connection with October attempted murder

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted March 18, 2022 11:44 am
Headingley jail. View image in full screen
Headingley jail. File/Global News

A Winnipeg man who was already in custody at Headingley Correctional Centre has been handed an attempted murder charge in connection with an October 2021 shooting, police said.

Read more: Two face armed robbery charges after man hit in face with hatchet at Winnipeg bus stop

The 29-year-old suspect was re-arrested Wednesday after an investigation by the major crimes unit identified him as a suspect in the Oct. 4 shooting, which saw a victim shot in the face near McKenzie Street and Parr Avenue.

Trending Stories

The victim, a man in his 40s, was treated in hospital for his injuries.

Click to play video: '‘I’m just glad I’m alive’: Winnipeg man concerned about neighbourhood safety following shooting' ‘I’m just glad I’m alive’: Winnipeg man concerned about neighbourhood safety following shooting
‘I’m just glad I’m alive’: Winnipeg man concerned about neighbourhood safety following shooting – Oct 24, 2021
