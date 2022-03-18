N.S. to hold surprise COVID-19 briefing ahead of lifting restrictions

Send this page to someone via email

Nova Scotia officials are scheduled to hold a news briefing Friday afternoon, just a couple of days before most remaining COVID-19 restrictions are set to lift.

The news conference with Premier Tim Houston and chief medical officer of health Dr. Robert Strang is scheduled to begin at 3:15 p.m. and will be live streamed here.

On Monday, there will be no more capacity limits and masking will no longer be required in public spaces, but will still be recommended.

When students return to classes following March Break, there will be no restrictions or measures — however, an expert group on pediatrics has “strongly” recommended that masking continue in schools.

Story continues below advertisement

The province has moved to weekly reporting of COVID-19 cases. Thursday’s weekly report was delayed and was scheduled to now be released on Friday.