N.S. to hold surprise COVID-19 briefing ahead of lifting restrictions

By Alex Cooke Global News
Posted March 18, 2022 9:16 am
Premier of Nova Scotia Tim Houston speaks to reporters following a meeting with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Monday, Nov. 22, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick.
Premier of Nova Scotia Tim Houston speaks to reporters following a meeting with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Monday, Nov. 22, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick. skp

Nova Scotia officials are scheduled to hold a news briefing Friday afternoon, just a couple of days before most remaining COVID-19 restrictions are set to lift.

The news conference with Premier Tim Houston and chief medical officer of health Dr. Robert Strang is scheduled to begin at 3:15 p.m. and will be live streamed here.

Read more: Even as restrictions lift, N.S. pediatric group ‘strongly’ recommends masks in schools

On Monday, there will be no more capacity limits and masking will no longer be required in public spaces, but will still be recommended.

When students return to classes following March Break, there will be no restrictions or measures — however, an expert group on pediatrics has “strongly” recommended that masking continue in schools.

The province has moved to weekly reporting of COVID-19 cases. Thursday’s weekly report was delayed and was scheduled to now be released on Friday.

