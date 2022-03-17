SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
LIVE
AdChoices AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

Moderna asks U.S. to approve 2nd COVID-19 booster dose for all adults

By Zeke Miller The Associated Press
Posted March 17, 2022 10:18 pm
Click to play video: 'Two-year pandemic milestone leaves many questions still unanswered' Two-year pandemic milestone leaves many questions still unanswered
WATCH: Two-year pandemic milestone leaves many questions still unanswered

Drugmaker Moderna asked the U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Thursday to authorize a fourth shot of its COVID-19 vaccine as a booster dose for all adults.

The request is broader than rival pharmaceutical company Pfizer’s request earlier this week for the regulator to approve a second booster shot for all seniors.

In a press release, the company said its request for approval for all adults was made “to provide flexibility” to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and medical providers to determine the “appropriate use” of a second booster dose of the mRNA vaccine, “including for those at higher risk of COVID-19 due to age or comorbidities.”

Read more: Pfizer to seek U.S. approval for 2nd COVID booster for people 65 and older: report

U.S. officials have been laying the groundwork to deliver additional booster doses to shore up the vaccines’ protection against serious disease and death from COVID-19. The White House has been sounding the alarm that it needs Congress to “urgently” approve more funding for the federal government to secure more doses of the COVID-19 vaccines, either for additional booster shots or variant-specific immunizations.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

U.S. health officials currently recommend a primary series of two doses of the Moderna vaccine and a booster dose months later.

Moderna said its request for an additional dose was based on “recently published data generated in the United States and Israel following the emergence of Omicron.”

On Tuesday, Pfizer and its partner BioNTech asked U.S. regulators to authorize an additional booster dose of their COVID-19 vaccine for seniors, saying data from Israel suggests older adults would benefit.

Click to play video: 'Booster shots fastest way for U.S. population to increase immunity to COVID-19: Dr. Gottlieb' Booster shots fastest way for U.S. population to increase immunity to COVID-19: Dr. Gottlieb
Booster shots fastest way for U.S. population to increase immunity to COVID-19: Dr. Gottlieb – Nov 14, 2021
© 2022 The Canadian Press
COVID tagCoronavirus Vaccine tagOmicron tagcovid vaccine tagmoderna tagCOVID news tagmoderna vaccine tagomicron news tagCOVID booster tagModerna Booster tagDo I need a COVID booster tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers