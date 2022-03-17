Creston man, 63, charged with murder in February homicide: RCMP

Send this page to someone via email

A 63-year-old man from B.C.’s Southern Interior has been charged with murder, say police, following an investigation into a woman’s death in last month.

According to police, the Creston RCMP detachment was contacted after a 56-year-old woman was found dead in her residence on Feb. 6.

“Based on the totality of the information, the investigation evolved from a sudden death investigation into a suspected homicide,” police said in a press release.

From there, the RCMP’s Southeast District Major Crime Unit took control of the investigation. And on Wednesday, Creston resident Mitchell McIntyre, 63, was arrested.

“Although initially believed to be a natural death, investigators worked tirelessly on this matter and have since determined it to be a homicide,” said RCMP Sgt. Chris Manseau.

“A suspect was later identified, and has since been arrested and charged.”

Police say McIntyre is being held in custody pending a future court date.

His next court date will be March 28 in Cranbrook.

