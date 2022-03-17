Menu

Canada

National flood insurance program in the works as ministers focus on prevention: Blair

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 17, 2022 6:45 pm
Canada climate change BC floods View image in full screen
Properties on Hatzic Lake are surrounded by high water after floodwaters began to recede, near Mission, B.C., Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021. A new report on the need for Canada to become better prepared for climate disasters says a lack of critical data is preventing governments and individuals from making better decisions about adapting to and preventing the effects of climate change. Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press

Federal, provincial and territorial ministers responsible for emergency preparedness are working to launch a new national flood insurance program to protect homeowners in high-risk flood zones.

A task force made up of provincial and territorial leaders and representatives from the Insurance Bureau of Canada is expected to release a final report on the program later this spring after two years of work.

On Monday, federal Emergency Preparedness Minister Bill Blair finished a tour of B.C. communities that experienced devastating floods last November, including Abbotsford and Merritt, where some people still have not been able to move home.

Read more: Moving beyond emissions: How Canada can weather the floods of the future

Blair said with the frequency and the cleanup costs of natural disasters rising due to climate change, communities will also need to make difficult decisions about where to rebuild in the future.

Those decisions will be guided by a new portal the government is creating to allow people to see detailed, updated flood mapping of the entire country.

The federal government set aside $5 billion this fiscal year for its share of costs under the Disaster Financial Assistance Arrangements to help B.C.’s flood recovery.

Click to play video: 'More than 900 people still displaced following Merritt flooding last fall' More than 900 people still displaced following Merritt flooding last fall
More than 900 people still displaced following Merritt flooding last fall – Feb 25, 2022
© 2022 The Canadian Press
