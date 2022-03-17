Menu

Canada

Police ethics commissioner named Quebec’s new ombudsman

By Kalina Laframboise Global News
Posted March 17, 2022 4:31 pm
Marc-André Dowd will start his five-year mandate at the end of the month. Quebec ombudsman

Quebec is getting a new ombudsman in late March as the outgoing head of the independent office is set to retire.

Marc-André Dowd was tapped for the job and his nomination was unanimously passed in the provincial legislature. He will replace Marie Rinfret, who took office five years ago.

A lawyer by profession, Dowd has served in similar roles throughout his career. He most recently served as police ethics commissioner, a position he took on in 2017.

“His career and his in-depth knowledge of our institution are a natural fit with his new role,” the institution said in a statement issued Thursday.

Dowd previously worked for the office as deputy ombudsman of prevention and innovation from 2010 to 2015. He has also worked with the province’s human and youth rights commission.

The ombudsman’s office, created in 1968, is tasked with investigating complaints and reports related to citizens’ dealings with government departments.

It also handles disclosures of wrongdoing in public bodies. At times, the institution will also weigh in proposed legislation and regulations before they are voted on or passed by the provincial government.

Dowd’s five-year mandate is set to begin on March 27. He will be the province’s eighth ombudsman.

with files from the Canadian Press

