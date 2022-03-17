B.C. outlines funds for youth aging out of care as part of homelessness strategy

Send this page to someone via email

The British Columbia government is expanding supports for former youth in care as part of a cross-government approach to target the root causes of homelessness.

Several cabinet ministers gathered for a news conference to share details of $633 million first announced in Budget 2022 for supports over three years for people experiencing homelessness.

Mitzi Dean, minister of children and family development, says $35 million over three years will help former youth in care, almost half of whom experience homelessness at some point in their lives.

It will help cover an unconditional one-year income supplement of $1,250 per month that Dean says will not be limited by earnings, so youth have an incentive to work and build independence.

The young adults will also be eligible for a $600-a-month rental supplement and increased access to counselling, medical benefits and life-skills programming.

Other funds to help the homeless outlined by the ministers include $164 million to expand the government’s complex-care housing program and $264 million for a permanent housing plan to support about 3,000 people who were temporarily housed during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“This is the first time the province has created a comprehensive cross-government approach to supporting youth in and from care,” Dean says.