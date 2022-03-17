Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

B.C. outlines funds for youth aging out of care as part of homelessness strategy

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 17, 2022 3:32 pm
A message is spray painted on the outside of a tent at a homeless encampment at Strathcona Park in Vancouver, B.C., Friday, April 30, 2021. The B.C. government is expanding supports for former youth in care as part of a cross-government approach targeting the root causes of homelessness.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck. View image in full screen
A message is spray painted on the outside of a tent at a homeless encampment at Strathcona Park in Vancouver, B.C., Friday, April 30, 2021. The B.C. government is expanding supports for former youth in care as part of a cross-government approach targeting the root causes of homelessness.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck. DD

The British Columbia government is expanding supports for former youth in care as part of a cross-government approach to target the root causes of homelessness.

Several cabinet ministers gathered for a news conference to share details of $633 million first announced in Budget 2022 for supports over three years for people experiencing homelessness.

Read more: B.C. takes aim at homelessness crisis in 2022 budget

Mitzi Dean, minister of children and family development, says $35 million over three years will help former youth in care, almost half of whom experience homelessness at some point in their lives.

Click to play video: 'Indigenous teen’s death prompts calls for change to B.C.’s child welfare system' Indigenous teen’s death prompts calls for change to B.C.’s child welfare system
Indigenous teen’s death prompts calls for change to B.C.’s child welfare system – Jun 11, 2021

It will help cover an unconditional one-year income supplement of $1,250 per month that Dean says will not be limited by earnings, so youth have an incentive to work and build independence.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

The young adults will also be eligible for a $600-a-month rental supplement and increased access to counselling, medical benefits and life-skills programming.

Read more: Report calls for B.C. plan to end youth homelessness, informed by youth themselves

Other funds to help the homeless outlined by the ministers include $164 million to expand the government’s complex-care housing program and $264 million for a permanent housing plan to support about 3,000 people who were temporarily housed during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“This is the first time the province has created a comprehensive cross-government approach to supporting youth in and from care,” Dean says.

 

© 2022 The Canadian Press
Homeless tagHomelessness tagSocial tagyouth in care tagb.c. homeless tagB.C. homelessness tagroot causae homeless tagyouth aging out of care tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers