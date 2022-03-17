Senior assaulted in daylight Scarborough attack

A man in his 70s has been assault near Scarborough Town Centre on Thursday, Toronto police say.
Police said in a tweet the assault took place at Corporate Drive and Consilium Place, near McCowan Road and Highway 401.
The incident happened in a parking lot located at the intersection, according to police.
Toronto paramedics told Global News they transported one person to hospital in stable condition. The call was made around 11:30 a.m.
It is not yet known how the man was assaulted or if a weapon was used.
Police have not said what led to the incident.
There is no word on a suspect.
