Senior assaulted in daylight Scarborough attack

A man in his 70s has been assault near Scarborough Town Centre on Thursday, Toronto police say.

Police said in a tweet the assault took place at Corporate Drive and Consilium Place, near McCowan Road and Highway 401.

The incident happened in a parking lot located at the intersection, according to police.

Toronto paramedics told Global News they transported one person to hospital in stable condition. The call was made around 11:30 a.m.

It is not yet known how the man was assaulted or if a weapon was used.

Police have not said what led to the incident.

There is no word on a suspect.