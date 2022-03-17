Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Senior assaulted in daylight Scarborough attack

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted March 17, 2022 1:51 pm
A Toronto Police Service cruiser. View image in full screen
A Toronto Police Service cruiser. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

A man in his 70s has been assault near Scarborough Town Centre on Thursday, Toronto police say.

Police said in a tweet the assault took place at Corporate Drive and Consilium Place, near McCowan Road and Highway 401.

The incident happened in a parking lot located at the intersection, according to police.

Trending Stories

Read more: Man taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries after sidewalk crash in Toronto

Toronto paramedics told Global News they transported one person to hospital in stable condition. The call was made around 11:30 a.m.

It is not yet known how the man was assaulted or if a weapon was used.

Police have not said what led to the incident.

Story continues below advertisement

There is no word on a suspect.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Toronto Police tagToronto tagScarborough tagToronto Paramedics tagToronto assault tagScarborough Town Centre tagAssault in Scarborough tagAssault in Toronto tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers