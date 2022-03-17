Kanye West suspended from Instagram after violating hate speech, bullying rules

Kanye West has been handed a 24-hour suspension from Instagram after calling The Daily Show host Trevor Noah a racial slur.

During Tuesday night’s episode of The Daily Show, Noah, 38, said the ongoing drama around Kim Kardashian and Kanye West may have begun in “the land of tabloid,” but it has transcended into a “larger conversation.”

Noah was critical of West, 44, saying his constant social media posts about West’s now-ex-wife Kardashian were harassment. West — who legally changed his name to Ye — also made a music video for his single “Eazy”, which depicts violence against Kardashian’s alleged new boyfriend, SNL‘s Pete Davidson.

“What she’s going through is terrifying to watch,” he said. “What we’re seeing is one of the most powerful, one of the richest women in the world, unable to get her ex to stop texting her, to stop chasing after her, to stop harassing her.”

“I know everyone thinks it’s a big marketing stunt,” Noah said in the episode. “Two things can be true. Kim likes publicity. Kim is also being harassed. Those things can be happening at the same time.”

Noah was referring to the new Hulu show, The Kardashians, which premieres next month and features several members of the Kardashian family.

West took to Instagram, where he posted a screenshot of Noah and re-wrote the lyrics to peaceful song Kumbaya to include a racial slur, one which Urban Dictionary describes as a “a disparaging term for a Black person.” The post has since been deleted.

A spokesperson for Meta Platforms, the company that owns Instagram, told TMZ the suspension occurred because West violated the company’s policy on hate speech, bullying and harassment.

Noah responded to West’s post, writing: “You’re an indelible part of my life Ye. Which is why it breaks my heart to see you like this. I don’t care if you support Trump and I don’t care if you roast Pete. I do however care when I see you on a path that’s dangerously close to peril and pain … Don’t ever forget, the biggest trick racists ever played on black people was teaching us to strip each other of our blackness whenever we disagree. Tricking us into dividing ourselves up into splinters so that we would never unite into a powerful rod.”

After eight years of marriage, Kardashian and West finalized their divorce this month.

The divorce finalization, however, has not halted West’s public discourse about his ex. Earlier this week, West posted a (now deleted) screenshot complaining about a recent TikTok featuring Kardashian and their eldest daughter, North West. In the video (also deleted), the mother and daughter sing along to Machine Gun Kelly’s Emo Girl.

“Now my 8 year old on here singing she fell in love with an emo girl Leftist don’t want fathers to have no say in our childrens lives,” West wrote in a punctuation-free caption.

Afterward, he posted a video of himself saying he spoke to Kardashian about the TikTok video. This post was also later deleted.

Kanye West goes on video rant about co-parenting with Kim Kardashian: "Hey everybody, I just got off the phone with Kim. I told her to stop antagonizing me with this TikTok thing … I am her father. I know y'all don't respect fathers,” pic.twitter.com/Y892MCEhrD — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) March 13, 2022

In additional posts to Instagram (again, since deleted), West alleged he was being kept away from his children. He shared a photo of what he claims is North’s backpack, featuring three enamel pins: one of Kardashian, one of West and one of a green alien.

“This was on my daughters back pack when I was ‘allowed’ to see her last week,” West wrote. “This is why I go so hard for my family I am wired to protect my family at all cost As the priest of my home Don’t worry Northy God is still alive.”

Kardashian replied to the post with a comment, writing, “Please stop with this narrative, you were just here this morning picking up the kids for school.”

West has not posted anything publicly on any other platform since his Instagram ban.

0:58 Kim Kardashian files for divorce from Kanye West Kim Kardashian files for divorce from Kanye West – Feb 19, 2021