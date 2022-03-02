Menu

Entertainment

Kim Kardashian now officially a single woman, divorce from Ye finalized

By Andrew Dalton The Associated Press
Posted March 2, 2022 3:45 pm
Kim Kardashian and Kanye West View image in full screen
Kim Kardashian and Kanye West. Getty Images

Kim Kardashian became a single woman on Wednesday, nearly eight years after her marriage to Ye.

Kardashian appeared via videoconference and was put under oath in a Los Angeles courtroom.

Judge Steve Cochran asked her a series of questions, including “is it your desire to become a single person?”

Read more: Kim Kardashian seeks to expedite Kanye West divorce, says he’s causing her ’emotional distress’

Kardashian answered “yes” to all.

“It is granted,” Cochran said.

The judge’s move, known as bifurcation, allows a person amid a complicated divorce to become legally single while issues of child custody and property are worked out.

Click to play video: 'Kim Kardashian files for divorce from Kanye West' Kim Kardashian files for divorce from Kanye West
Kim Kardashian files for divorce from Kanye West – Feb 19, 2021

Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, did not attend or take part in the hearing remotely.

He had objected to the move, but Cochran overruled it.

The judge also finalized dropping West from Kardashian’s name.

Read more: Kim Kardashian pushes back at Kanye West over concerns about daughter’s TikTok

Kardashian, 41, filed for divorce a year ago. Two months later, Ye, 44, filed his response, which agreed on all the major points, including child custody. There were no property fights because a prenuptial agreement was in place.

Neither discussed the split publicly, until recently, when Ye started lashing out on social media against Kardashian, her family, and boyfriend Pete Davidson.

Among his complaints were that he is not being allowed to make major parenting decisions and has been excluded from birthday parties and other events for their four children.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
