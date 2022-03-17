Menu

Video link
Headline link
Weather

Environment Canada suggests caution on roads amid ‘near zero visibility’ due to fog in Hamilton

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted March 17, 2022 9:12 am
fog winter View image in full screen
Environment Canada issued a morning fog advisory for the morning of March 17, 2022. Les Knight, Global News

Environment Canada has issued a fog advisory for the Hamilton and Niagara regions, which they say will result in “near zero visibility” until early afternoon.

“Travel is expected to be hazardous due to reduced visibility in some locations.” the weather agency said in a statement.

“If visibility is reduced while driving, slow down, watch for tail lights ahead and be prepared to stop.”

Global News senior meteorologist Anthony Farnell says a southerly flow from the U.S. making it’s way into Ontario and causing warmer temperatures which should bring sunshine once the fog has dissipated.

Read more: Wildlife corridor in Lake Ontario watershed now protected land, conservation group says

“So it’s going to take some time, but we are going to warm up and get rid of that fog,” Farnell said.

“It may creep back in tonight, however, especially where we still have that snow melting and then a cold front comes through. It’s a bit chillier on Friday, along with the slight chance of showers.”

The general forecast for Hamilton and area calls for sunshine later on Thursday with a high of 17 C.

Clouds and more fog are expected to return on Friday morning before making way to periods of rain on Saturday.

Highs for both days are expected to be between 9 C and 11 C, respectively.

