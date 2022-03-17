OPP charge Deseronto, Ont. man with voyeurism, say there may be more victims

Send this page to someone via email

A 24-year-old Deseronto, Ont., man is facing charges in relation to a voyeurism incident at a business in Loyalist Township March 12.

Police say they executed a search warrant at an address in Deseronto on March 15.

Brandon Cassibo, 24, of Deseronto is charged with three counts of voyeurism and one count of possession of child pornography.

He was held in custody pending a bail hearing.

Police say more victims of voyeurism may be involved with this investigation.

