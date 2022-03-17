Vaccine mandate for teachers, school staff paused in Central Okanagan

Send this page to someone via email

The vaccine mandate for staff at Central Okanagan schools has been put on hold within days of it being implemented.

The Board of Education passed a motion Tuesday to pause the implementation of the vaccination mandate for staff and trustees unless there are further restrictive changes to public health orders.

2:12 SD23 school board set to discuss possible vaccination mandate for staff SD23 school board set to discuss possible vaccination mandate for staff – Jan 13, 2022

“As we approached Spring Break, and after considering the new Provincial Health Orders regarding mask-wearing and vaccine passports, the board decided to pause the implementation of the vaccine mandate process it started in January,” Moyra Baxter, Chairperson for the board of education said in a press release.

Story continues below advertisement

“Should the situation change, the board will reconsider its options. The Board remains committed to encouraging everyone who is eligible to be vaccinated and supports all employees and students in their choice regarding the wearing of masks.”

It was in January that the board voted 5-2 in favour of the mandate requiring vaccination at all school district sites.

2:10 COVID-19: Dr. Bonnie Henry explains why B.C. school staff must reveal their vaccine status COVID-19: Dr. Bonnie Henry explains why B.C. school staff must reveal their vaccine status – Jan 18, 2022

While Central Okanagan Public Schools said the school district currently has a vaccination rate of 90 per cent of assigned staff, there were concerns that there would be significant staff shortages if the policy was implemented.

The school district’s mandate wasn’t as restrictive as other districts, which allow unvaccinated employees to continue to work if they participate in a weekly COVID-19 testing program.

Advertisement