As adoptions drop since start of pandemic, one dog has been at Surrey shelter for 250 days

Send this page to someone via email

Surrey B.C.’s animal shelter says it has seen a steady drop in adoptions since the flurry at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, leading to months-long stays for some dogs.

Previously, the average length of stay for dogs was 11 days.

There are now several dogs who have been in the shelter for more than 100 days, the City of Surrey confirmed in a release.

One dog named Honey has been at Surrey Animal Resource Centre for more than 250 days.

Honey is a dog that likes to dig, so staff created a special sandbox for her to dig and play in.

There have also been other upgrades at the shelter, the city said, including an enhanced forest area made of 3,300 pounds of recycled tires from 215 cars.

Story continues below advertisement

1:41 Fifteen dogs up for adoption at West Kelowna event Fifteen dogs up for adoption at West Kelowna event – Feb 6, 2022

“I am proud of our Surrey staff who have worked hard to enhance the quality of life for these animals, but what they truly need is a forever home,” Surrey Mayor Doug McCallum said in a statement.

“It’s a good reminder to residents of Surrey that there are many animals in need of a loving owner and are sadly residing in our local shelter for far too long.”

Studies have found there can be long-term consequences for animals who stay in shelters for long periods, including an increased chance of behavioural problems developing.

The Surrey Animal Resource Centre is located at 17944 Colebrook Road and is open daily from noon to 5 p.m. by appointment.

Story continues below advertisement

In September 2021, the Ontario SPCA said people from coast to coast welcomed new pets in to their families.

Nearly three in 10 Canadians adopted a pet during the pandemic.

“Over 40 per cent of Canadians actually ended up adopting through an adoption agency, which is really amazing,” said Kallie Milleman, media relations specialist for the Ontario SPCA.