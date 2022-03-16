COVID-19: Toronto extends Vax and Read library clinics

Send this page to someone via email

The City of Toronto has extended its Read and Vax campaign until the end of March, allowing members of the public to get their COVID-19 vaccine at Toronto library branches.

The campaign was launched at the beginning of the month to increase vaccine uptake in certain neigbourhoods.

It is part of a broader campaign in Toronto to reach people who have not yet received their first, second or third doses.

In a press release issued Wednesday, the city said the locations were selected by Toronto Public Health to “continue to remove barriers and bring vaccines to residents in areas and settings that have low vaccination coverage and to residents who are at high risk of contracting COVID-19.”

Since it launched on March 2, the city said the Vax and Read campaign has provided more than 300 doses at 22 vaccine clinics located in 12 Toronto Public Library (TPL) branches. A further 23 clinics at 11 branches will operate through March Break until the end of the month.

“I urge Torontonians who have yet to be vaccinated to take advantage of our hyper-local vaccination clinic locations and get your shot to protect yourself and your community,” Toronto Mayor John Tory said.

The clinics work on a walk-in basis meaning no registration is required. Both Pfizer and Moderna doses are available to vaccinate adults and children.

“We’re pleased that the vaccine clinics have been extended to the end of the month, giving more people an opportunity to get vaccinated in their library branch,” Vickery Bowles, City Librarian at TPL, said.

A list of clinic locations and hours can be found on the City of Toronto website.