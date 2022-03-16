Florida man calls police to verify his meth is authentic, cops claim

Send this page to someone via email

Most drug users tend to keep their dealings under wraps, but one Florida man was arrested after allegedly calling police to check the authenticity of his methamphetamine.

In a Facebook post from the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office, authorities claim Spring Hill, Fla., resident Thomas Eugene Colucci dialled 9-1-1 to “test the methamphetamine” he had recently purchased.

Colucci told dispatched officers he purchased the drugs from a male person at a local bar. After using the drug, Colucci believed he had been sold bath salts instead of meth.

The report goes on to state Colucci allegedly told officers as an “experienced drug user” who has used methamphetamine prior, he “knew what it should feel like.”

The Florida man even produced two dime bags containing a white crystal-like substance, which he handed over to the deputy, the report claims.

Telling officers that he did not want other drug users to purchase “fake” methamphetamine, Colucci asked to have his drugs tested for authenticity.

Deputies arrested Colucci at the scene.

Officers did eventually test the two baggies surrendered by Colucci, both of which tested positive for methamphetamine.

The Hernando County Sheriff’s Office charged Colucci with possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia (two counts) and set his bond to USD$7,000.

In the statement, the Hernando Country Sheriff’s Office wrote: “If you, or someone you know, have doubts about the authenticity of any illegal narcotics you have on-hand or have obtained from another person, the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office is pleased to provide this service, FREE of charge.”

