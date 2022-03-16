No students injured in highway school bus crash, say Manitoba RCMP

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

A multi-vehicle crash, which included a school bus, led to the closure of Highway 330 from the Perimeter Highway to La Salle on Wednesday morning.

RCMP told 680 CJOB the kids on the bus weren’t hurt in the incident, and another bus has already come and gone to take them to class.

Read more: Crash that closed Main Street sends one man to hospital

There are no details on other injuries, but police said they believe fog and road conditions were factors in the crash.

The highway has since been reopened.

0:26 Crash involving 20 semis shuts down Trans-Canada between Brandon and Virden Crash involving 20 semis shuts down Trans-Canada between Brandon and Virden – Feb 24, 2022

Advertisement