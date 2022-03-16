Menu

Traffic

No students injured in highway school bus crash, say Manitoba RCMP

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted March 16, 2022 12:15 pm
A school bus in Winnipeg. View image in full screen
A school bus in Winnipeg. File Photo

A multi-vehicle crash, which included a school bus, led to the closure of Highway 330 from the Perimeter Highway to La Salle on Wednesday morning.

RCMP told 680 CJOB the kids on the bus weren’t hurt in the incident, and another bus has already come and gone to take them to class.

Read more: Crash that closed Main Street sends one man to hospital

There are no details on other injuries, but police said they believe fog and road conditions were factors in the crash.

The highway has since been reopened.

Click to play video: 'Crash involving 20 semis shuts down Trans-Canada between Brandon and Virden' Crash involving 20 semis shuts down Trans-Canada between Brandon and Virden
Crash involving 20 semis shuts down Trans-Canada between Brandon and Virden – Feb 24, 2022

 

