Winnipeg Animal Services overflowing with dogs looking for new homes

Send this page to someone via email

Looking for a new best friend?

The City of Winnipeg’s Animal Services Branch might be able to help you. Animal Services’ Leland Gordon says the municipal facility is filled to the brim with dogs looking for homes.

“We don’t know if people have got dogs during the pandemic and now they’re going back to work, so they’ve decided they don’t want their dog and they’re just letting them go, or whatever it is,” Gordon told 680 CJOB’s The Start.

Story continues below advertisement

“We do know that most of these dogs coming in are not wearing dog licences. Dog licensing, as our residents know, is the law for dogs and cats in Winnipeg.”

Read more: Manitoba animal rescue groups rally to relocate roaming dogs after pack attacks girl

Overflow alert! Our facility is incredibly full. Last night we reached 39 dogs. How can you help? Take a dog on a week-long Doggie Date, adopt from Animal Services, spay/neuter and license your pets!

View adoptable dogs: https://t.co/KyDyUx8Ngl pic.twitter.com/H9iFH0LMPf — Winnipeg Animal Services (@wpgpoundpups) March 15, 2022

Gordon said Animal Services is reaching overflow capacity with the unlicensed dogs, many of which have been brought to the facility in recent days.

“Just over the last few weeks, we’ve seen an increase in the amount of unlicensed, stray dogs that are coming into our facility, and it just reached that breaking point the other night.

Story continues below advertisement

“We don’t know what’s going on — we don’t know if it’s dogs going over people’s fences because the snow’s so high.”

As of Tuesday of them were available, so it should be pretty easy for dog lovers to get connected with a new pet.

“If you’re interested in adopting, go to the City of Winnipeg’s website,” he said.

“Go into the Animal Services section, and look at the dogs we have for adoption. If you’re interested in adopting just contact 311 and say who you are and what you’re interested in so we can coordinate that.”

Gordon said pet owners who have lost their dogs are encouraged to visit the Animal Services facility at 1057 Logan Avenue.

3:39 CNIB experiencing a surge in demand for guide dogs CNIB experiencing a surge in demand for guide dogs – Mar 2, 2022

Advertisement