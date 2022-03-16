Menu

Canada

Mother searches for answers after daughter found dead in Lac La Biche

By Caley Gibson Global News
Posted March 16, 2022 10:25 am
Click to play video: 'Mother pleads for answers after daughter found dead in Lac La Biche home' Mother pleads for answers after daughter found dead in Lac La Biche home
WATCH ABOVE: A mother is pleading for answers after her 21-year-old daughter was found dead inside a home in Lac La Biche. As Sarah Komadina explains, the community is pulling together to help the family and learn more about what happened.

A family in northern Alberta is searching for answers after a 21-year-old woman was found dead in Lac La Biche last week.

Tytiana Janvier was found dead at a home on Churchill Drive on Thursday, March 10.

Police have not deemed the death suspicious, but Lac La Biche RCMP and Alberta RCMP major crimes are investigating.

Read more: Community mourns death of young woman after body found in Lac La Biche

Tytiana’s mother, Tavia Janvier, said she used to talk to her daughter every day. Tavia said her daughter was a very happy person who thought of everyone else before herself.

“She was an outgoing girl. She was very funny. She would bring up people’s spirits,” Tavia said Tuesday. “She was only 21. She didn’t even live half her life yet.

Not having a clear picture of what happened to her daughter is devastating.

“I just felt sick to my stomach,” Tavia said. “I’m going to miss her every day. Everybody’s going to miss her every day.

“Nothing is going to bring her back.”

Tytiana Janvier, 21. View image in full screen
Tytiana Janvier, 21, in a photo supplied by her family. Supplied to Global News

On Tuesday evening, community members gathered for a vigil outside Tytiana’s home near Lac La Biche. Those who knew Tytiana wanted to show her family how much she meant to them.

Trending Stories

“I wish she was still here, and every night I go to bed I just think of her,” said Tytiana’s sister Tori Janvier.

“It’s really hard to deal with because she was always texting and calling me every night telling me, ‘Good night, sister. I love you.'”

A vigil held for 21-year-old Tytiana Janvier near Lac La Biche, Alta., Tuesday, March 15, 2022. View image in full screen
A vigil held for 21-year-old Tytiana Janvier near Lac La Biche, Alta., Tuesday, March 15, 2022. Global News

The family is grateful for the support the community has shown them in the last few days.

“I know I have a lot of support,” Tavia said.

An autopsy was scheduled in Edmonton on Tuesday.

15
Tori Janvier holds pictures of her sister Tytiana Janvier at a vigil near Lac La Biche Tuesday, March 15, 2022. View image in gallery mode
Tori Janvier holds pictures of her sister Tytiana Janvier at a vigil near Lac La Biche Tuesday, March 15, 2022. Global News
25
A vigil held for 21-year-old Tytiana Janvier near Lac La Biche, Alta., Tuesday, March 15, 2022. View image in gallery mode
A vigil held for 21-year-old Tytiana Janvier near Lac La Biche, Alta., Tuesday, March 15, 2022. Global News
35
A vigil held for 21-year-old Tytiana Janvier near Lac La Biche, Alta., Tuesday, March 15, 2022. View image in gallery mode
A vigil held for 21-year-old Tytiana Janvier near Lac La Biche, Alta., Tuesday, March 15, 2022. Global News
45
A vigil held for 21-year-old Tytiana Janvier near Lac La Biche, Alta., Tuesday, March 15, 2022. View image in gallery mode
A vigil held for 21-year-old Tytiana Janvier near Lac La Biche, Alta., Tuesday, March 15, 2022. Global News
55
Tavia Janvier looks at a picture of her daughter, Tytiana Janvier, who was found dead in a Lac La Biche home on March 10, 2022. View image in gallery mode
Tavia Janvier looks at a picture of her daughter, Tytiana Janvier, who was found dead in a Lac La Biche home on March 10, 2022. Global News

— with files from Sarah Komadina, Global News.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
