Mother searches for answers after daughter found dead in Lac La Biche

Send this page to someone via email

A family in northern Alberta is searching for answers after a 21-year-old woman was found dead in Lac La Biche last week.

Tytiana Janvier was found dead at a home on Churchill Drive on Thursday, March 10.

Police have not deemed the death suspicious, but Lac La Biche RCMP and Alberta RCMP major crimes are investigating.

Read more: Community mourns death of young woman after body found in Lac La Biche

Tytiana’s mother, Tavia Janvier, said she used to talk to her daughter every day. Tavia said her daughter was a very happy person who thought of everyone else before herself.

“She was an outgoing girl. She was very funny. She would bring up people’s spirits,” Tavia said Tuesday. “She was only 21. She didn’t even live half her life yet.

Story continues below advertisement

Not having a clear picture of what happened to her daughter is devastating.

“I just felt sick to my stomach,” Tavia said. “I’m going to miss her every day. Everybody’s going to miss her every day.

“Nothing is going to bring her back.”

View image in full screen Tytiana Janvier, 21, in a photo supplied by her family. Supplied to Global News

On Tuesday evening, community members gathered for a vigil outside Tytiana’s home near Lac La Biche. Those who knew Tytiana wanted to show her family how much she meant to them.

“I wish she was still here, and every night I go to bed I just think of her,” said Tytiana’s sister Tori Janvier.

“It’s really hard to deal with because she was always texting and calling me every night telling me, ‘Good night, sister. I love you.'”

Story continues below advertisement

View image in full screen A vigil held for 21-year-old Tytiana Janvier near Lac La Biche, Alta., Tuesday, March 15, 2022. Global News

The family is grateful for the support the community has shown them in the last few days.

“I know I have a lot of support,” Tavia said.

An autopsy was scheduled in Edmonton on Tuesday.

1 5 View image in gallery mode Tori Janvier holds pictures of her sister Tytiana Janvier at a vigil near Lac La Biche Tuesday, March 15, 2022. Global News 2 5 View image in gallery mode A vigil held for 21-year-old Tytiana Janvier near Lac La Biche, Alta., Tuesday, March 15, 2022. Global News 3 5 View image in gallery mode A vigil held for 21-year-old Tytiana Janvier near Lac La Biche, Alta., Tuesday, March 15, 2022. Global News 4 5 View image in gallery mode A vigil held for 21-year-old Tytiana Janvier near Lac La Biche, Alta., Tuesday, March 15, 2022. Global News 5 5 View image in gallery mode Tavia Janvier looks at a picture of her daughter, Tytiana Janvier, who was found dead in a Lac La Biche home on March 10, 2022. Global News

— with files from Sarah Komadina, Global News.

Advertisement