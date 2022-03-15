Menu

Canada

Kingston, Ont. police seek public assistance in search for missing teen

By John Lawless Global News
Posted March 15, 2022 6:23 pm
Kingston Police are asking for the public's assistance in finding a missing youth. View image in full screen
Kingston Police are asking for the public's assistance in finding a missing youth. Kingston Police

Police in Kingston, Ont., are asking the public for help in finding a missing 13-year-old.

Michael McLellan-Mercer was last seen in the Portsmouth Avenue and Elmwood Street area at about midnight on March 15.

Police say he is known to frequent the area of Concession Street and Division Street, as well as the Cataraqui Centre in the west end.

McLellan-Mercer is described as a Caucasian male, five-feet-eight-inches tall, with brown hair and weighing 140 pounds.

Police say he was last seen wearing a black coat, blue jeans, white shoes and backpack.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Det. Carolyn Gauthier at 613-549-4660 ext. 6306, or email at cgauthier@kingstonpolice.ca.

You can also leave an anonymous tip by calling 613-549-4660 ext. 0 and requesting to remain anonymous.

