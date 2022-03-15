Moose Jaw, Sask. police searching for items belonging to unidentified dead male

Send this page to someone via email

Police are asking for help locating items belonging to a male who was recently found dead in Moose Jaw, Sask.

The male, who has not been identified, was found unresponsive in the snow on Monday in an alley near Crescent Park.

It was determined he had been dead for several hours. Foul play is not suspected in his death, police said.

His family has been notified and police said they are still investigating the events leading up to his death.

Police said they learned that in the days prior to his discovery, the male was in possession of a few items that were not found in the alley.

The items may have been discarded prior to the male’s death, police said.

They are attempting to locate a red and grey backpack containing toiletries, a black and white Vans high top shoe, blue sweatpants and a black winter jacket.

Moose Jaw police are asking anyone with information to contact investigators at 306-694-7600.

