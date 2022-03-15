Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Moose Jaw, Sask. police searching for items belonging to unidentified dead male

By David Giles Global News
Posted March 15, 2022 4:53 pm
The male, who has not been identified, was found unresponsive in the snow on Monday in an alley near Crescent Park in Moose Jaw, Sask.
The male, who has not been identified, was found unresponsive in the snow on Monday in an alley near Crescent Park in Moose Jaw, Sask. Moose Jaw Police / Twitter

Police are asking for help locating items belonging to a male who was recently found dead in Moose Jaw, Sask.

The male, who has not been identified, was found unresponsive in the snow on Monday in an alley near Crescent Park.

Read more: Suspicious death in North Battleford, Sask. under investigation by RCMP

It was determined he had been dead for several hours. Foul play is not suspected in his death, police said.

His family has been notified and police said they are still investigating the events leading up to his death.

Police said they learned that in the days prior to his discovery, the male was in possession of a few items that were not found in the alley.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Third suspect sought by Saskatoon police in historical homicide investigation

The items may have been discarded prior to the male’s death, police said.

They are attempting to locate a red and grey backpack containing toiletries, a black and white Vans high top shoe, blue sweatpants and a black winter jacket.

Moose Jaw police are asking anyone with information to contact investigators at 306-694-7600.

Click to play video: 'Saskatoon police unveil new body-worn camera project' Saskatoon police unveil new body-worn camera project
Saskatoon police unveil new body-worn camera project – Mar 2, 2022
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Saskatchewan News tagMoose Jaw tagSudden Death tagMoose Jaw Police tagMoose Jaw News tagMoose Jaw Saskatchewan tagCrescent Park tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers