Ryerson University hopes to open Brampton medical school by 2025

Queen’s Park has confirmed it intends to move forward with a medical school in Brampton.

The province said 80 undergraduate seats and 95 postgraduate positions would be licensed to Ryerson University to run the medical school. The announcement is part of a strategy to expand medical schools in Ontario.

Mohamed Lachemi, the president and vice-chancellor of Ryerson University, said he was “very optimistic” the Ryerson School of Medicine could accept its first batch of students in September 2025.

“We’ll do it as quickly as possible,” Ontario Premier Doug Ford said at the Brampton press conference where the news was confirmed.

Ryerson University said the medical school will “be funded through operating grants from the Ministry of Colleges and Universities and the Ministry of Health as well as tuition fees from students.”

A spokesperson for the university said the organization would be asking all three levels of government for funding. Ryerson will also ask for “start-up funding”.

The university is working with the City of Brampton to select a location to build the medical school. A final decision has not yet been made.

“By setting aside and providing funding for medical undergraduate and postgraduate seats, students will be able to begin their medical education as soon as the Brampton campus opens its doors,” Bethany Osborne, director of communications for the Office of the Minister of Ontario Ministry of Colleges and Universities, told Global News in an email.

The province reiterated the fact it had contributed $1 million to the initial stages of the medical school, alongside an identical contribution from the City of Brampton. Osborne did not say if the provincial government would contribute to the construction costs for the planned medical school.

“We are encouraged and grateful for this announcement of long-term investment by the government of Ontario and we look forward to shaping the future of healthcare with our partners in Brampton and Peel Region,” Lachemi said.

Ryerson submitted a letter of intent to the provincial government in March 2022, outlining its plans to launch the School of Medicine. The letter came after a series of consultations with Brampton residents in 2021, including a virtual town hall.

