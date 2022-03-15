Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

New Brunswick health officials report another three deaths from COVID 19

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 15, 2022 3:44 pm
Click to play video: 'New Brunswick’s top doctor reflects on 2 years of COVID-19' New Brunswick’s top doctor reflects on 2 years of COVID-19
New Brunswick declared its first COVID-19 case just over two years ago. More than 41,000 cases and 317 deaths have been reported since then. Dr. Jennifer Russell has guided the province through the pandemic, becoming a household name. Nathalie Sturgeon sat down with the province’s top doctor to learn about her experience since it all began.

Health officials in New Brunswick are reporting three additional COVID-19 deaths since Friday.

The latest deaths involve a person in their 70s in the Saint John region, and two people from the Moncton area — one in their 60s and another over the age of 90.

There have been 320 deaths related to COVID-19 in the province since the start of the pandemic.

Read more: A rare look inside Halifax’s COVID-19 inpatient unit, and the lessons they’ve learned

According to Health Department data released today, there are 99 people in hospital with COVID-19 _ a drop of four from last Friday.

Trending Stories

That includes 13 patients in intensive care.

A total of 513 health care workers are isolating after testing positive for the virus.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'New Brunswick lifts all COVID-19 restrictions' New Brunswick lifts all COVID-19 restrictions
New Brunswick lifts all COVID-19 restrictions

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 15, 2022.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
COVID-19 tagcovid-19 cases tagNew Brunswick COVID-19 tagNB COVID-19 tagNB Health tagNB COVID-19 cases tagCoronavirus NB tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers