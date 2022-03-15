Norwood Fair to return Thanksgiving weekend after two-year hiatus

Send this page to someone via email

After two years of cancellations, the Norwood Fair is making a return this fall to the village east of Peterborough, Ont.

On Tuesday, organizers announced the area’s largest fair will return on Thanksgiving weekend Oct. 8-10 after being cancelled in 2020 and 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The cancellation in 2020 was the first time the fair wasn’t held since the Second World War. Norwood is located 30 kilometres east of the city on Hwy. 7.

The festival, established in 1868, traditionally attracts more than 50,000 visitors over the Thanksgiving weekend and features agricultural competitions, arts and crafts, a midway, live music, antique car show, horse shows and much more.

This year’s theme is Autumn Treasures.

“We’ve been planning and we’ve been working hard behind the scenes,” stated the board of directors on the event’s Facebook page. “We’ve worked really hard to survive TOUGH times and we can’t wait to welcome you back onto our fairgrounds in 2022.”

The fair will open daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. with the midway starting at 10:30 a.m. Admission is $10 daily with free admission for children under age 12. Weekend passes are $20 per adult and $15 for students.

“The organizers and the directors invite you to once again come and experience our own autumn treasure that we call the Norwood Fair, it is going to be great,” the event states.