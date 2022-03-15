COVID-19: Slight drop in hospitalizations, another death reported in Manitoba

Send this page to someone via email

Another Manitoban with COVID-19 has died as health officials report a slight drop in the number people hospitalized with the virus.

The latest death, reported on the province’s online COVID-19 dashboard, brings Manitoba’s COVID-19 death toll to 1,717.

Meanwhile Manitoba’s COVID-19 hospitalization and ICU numbers are falling to levels not seen in several months.

As of Tuesday, 18 people are in ICU with the virus, down two from Monday. It’s the lowest number seen since Oct. 19, according to records kept by Global News.

In all, health officials say there are currently 410 patients in hospital as a result of COVID-19, four fewer than Monday, and the the lowest reported since Jan. 6.

The latest COVID-19 data comes the same day Manitoba lifts all remaining public health orders that were put in place to try to slow the spread of COVID-19.

As of Tuesday masks are no longer required to be worn in public spaces, and travel restrictions to northern Manitoba and isolation requirements for people who test positive for COVID-19 have also ended.

Masks will still have to be worn by anyone going to a health-care facility and health officials are still recommending those who test positive for COVID-19 isolate for five days after symptoms start.

— With files from Skylar Peters and The Canadian Press

