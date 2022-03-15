SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Canada

Injured Canadian says there was no warning ahead of missile attack on Ukrainian base

By Staff The Associated Press
Posted March 15, 2022 1:35 pm
Russia-Ukraine conflict: Moncton crowd gathers to show solidarity with Ukraine as war continues
On Saturday afternoon, a sea of blue and yellow flags greeted pedestrians on Main Street in Moncton, just outside of city hall. A group gathered to show solidarity with Ukrainians for the second time in the city since the war began – Mar 5, 2022

A New Brunswick man who was injured when a military base near Ukraine‘s western border was struck by Russian missiles on Sunday says there was no warning of the attack.

Hunter Francis of the Eel Ground First Nation in northeast New Brunswick says there were no air raid sirens before the missiles hit.

Read more: Zelenskyy says Russia wants to ‘annihilate’ Ukrainians, urges no-fly zone

In text messages to The Canadian Press, Francis says the missiles struck a supply depot first, then the barracks where he was located.

The former Canadian Forces member, who arrived in Ukraine last week to volunteer in the defence against Russia, says the bombardment lasted about 30 minutes and left him with shards of glass and metal in his right hand and his nose.

Francis is now in an unidentified country bordering Ukraine, and efforts are underway for him to return to Canada.

Ukrainian officials said at least 35 people were killed in the attack and 134 wounded.

'Imagine someone taking siege of Vancouver:' Zelenskyy describes situation in Ukraine for Canada's parliament
