Port Hope seeks public input on waterfront and riverwalk master plan

Upcoming in-person sessions will seek public input on the design of the waterfront and riverwalk master plan in the Municipality of Port Hope.

The municipality beginning later this month will host a number of walkshops, talkshops and workshops seeking input on creating “unique and innovative” waterfront and riverwalk areas along the shoreline of Lake Ontario.

Among the areas of focus are West Beach, Centre Pier, Inner Harbour, East Beach to Gages Creek and the mouth of the Ganaraska River (which flows through the town) north to the fish ladder at Corbett’s Dam.

“These areas will be integrated with the natural environment and enhance connectivity, walkability, livability, and quality of life for residents and visitors,” the municipality states. “The comprehensive, innovative, and achievable Master Plan will serve as a blueprint for implementation and will guide investment with the intention of supporting the Municipality’s commitment to a high quality of life for residents and for those who will come to enjoy all that Port Hope has to offer.”

Story continues below advertisement

Mayor Bob Sanderson says community engagement via online tools has been underway for a few months.

“And we have collected some wonderful ideas and comments to date,” said Sanderson. “We are finally able to host in-person workshops and have conversations with our residents to discuss, in real time, the aspects of the waterfront and river that are important to them. These workshops will help us to shape a plan that includes the wants and needs of the community, and I encourage everyone to participate.”

Walkshops will see staff lead a walk along the riverwalk to highlight key areas of focus of the master plan. Residents can provide input and also enjoy a free hot beverage from Queenies Bakeshop on Walton Street — the starting point for the tours.

Story continues below advertisement

Registration for walkshops can be found on the municipality’s website. Walkshops will be held:

Monday, March 21 and Wednesday, March 23, both at 5 p.m.

Thursday, March 24 and Saturday, March 26, both at 10 a.m.

Registration for talkshops featuring staff and volunteers can be found online. Talkshops are scheduled:

Tuesday, March 29 at Jack Burger Sports Complex (60 Highland Dr.) from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Saturday, April 2 at the fish ladder (2 McKibbon St.) from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Tuesday, April 5 at the Town Park Recreation Centre (62 McCaul St.) from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Tuesday, April 5 at the Town Park Recreation Centre from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Registration for coffee shops at Mill Street businesses along the riverfront can also be found online.

Monday, April 4 at Olympus Burger (55 Mill St. South) from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Friday, April 8 at Crawford’s Lakeview Café (125 Mill St. South) from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Tuesday, April 12 at Ganaraska Brewing (33 Mill St. South) from 4-6 p.m.

For more information, and to provide online comments on the plan, visit Port Hope’s website.

Advertisement