World

Gas explosion kills 2 people, injures 18 at Mexico’s Playa del Carmen resort

By Staff The Associated Press
Posted March 14, 2022 9:46 pm
View of rubble after an explosion at a restaurant in the tourist area of Playa Mamitas, in Playa del Carmen, Quintana Roo State, Mexico, on March 14, 2022. View image in full screen
View of rubble after an explosion at a restaurant in the tourist area of Playa Mamitas, in Playa del Carmen, Quintana Roo State, Mexico, on March 14, 2022. Photo by ELIZABETH RUIZ/AFP via Getty Images

A gas tank exploded at a beachside restaurant on Mexico‘s Caribbean coast Monday, killing two restaurant employees and injuring 18 people, authorities said.

The restaurant is in a popular tourist zone of the Playa del Carmen resort, south of Cancun, and three of the injured people were apparently customers, though no information on their nationalities was immediately available. The other 15 people injured in the blast were also restaurant employees, officials said.

Read more: British businessman killed execution-style near Mexico’s Playa del Carmen

Prosecutors in the coastal state of Quintana Roo said eight of those injured at the Kool Beach restaurant had been released from hospitals.

State police chief Lucio Hernandez wrote on his social media accounts that the blast occurred “in a gas tank in the kitchen of the restaurant.”

Photos from the scene appeared to show windows blown out and an awning collapsed.

Ontario man fighting for his life after being hit by boat in Mexico – Feb 15, 2022

It would not be the first time that poor management of cooking gas lines has resulted in deadly accidents on Mexico’s Caribbean coast.

In 2018, a gas leak in a water heater caused the deaths of an American couple and their two children in the resort town of Tulum, south of Playa del Carmen. An inspection revealed that the water heater at the rented condominium was leaking gas. Prosecutors said the gas leak was perhaps caused by a lack of maintenance or the age of the equipment.

Read more: Woman who’d been stalked in Vancouver is brutally attacked in Mexico

In 2010, the explosion of an improperly installed gas line at a hotel in Playa del Carmen killed five Canadian tourists and two Mexicans.

In that case, prosecutors said the gas line, apparently meant to fuel a pool heating unit, was not properly installed or maintained. They said gas leaking from the line may have been ignited in an explosion by a spark from an electric switch or plug.

Mexico’s Caribbean coast, the country’s most popular tourism destination, has been battered by drug violence in recent years.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
