Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

British businessman killed execution-style near Mexico’s Playa del Carmen

By Staff Reuters
Posted March 13, 2022 7:23 pm
Click to play video: 'Ontario man fighting for his life after being hit by boat in Mexico' Ontario man fighting for his life after being hit by boat in Mexico
WATCH: Ontario man fighting for his life after being hit by boat in Mexico – Feb 15, 2022

A British businessman living in Mexico was killed in front of his teenage daughter by gunmen who opened fire on his car near the popular tourist destination Playa del Carmen, according to a state government source and local media.

The victim of the deadly attack on Saturday was Chris Cleave, 54, the source said. Cleave, a permanent resident of Mexico since 2013, was driving on a highway near Playa del Carmen in Quintana Roo state when his car was approached by two gunmen who opened fire. His daughter suffered minor, non-life-threatening injuries.

Read more: 2 Canadians killed, 1 wounded in shooting at a Mexico resort

Two suspects were arrested later Saturday on suspicion of participation in the killing, the prosecutor’s office of Quintana Roo said. A gun that may have been used was found in their possession at the time of the arrest, the office said.

Story continues below advertisement

The prosecutor’s office and local police did not respond to requests for further information or confirmation of Cleave’s identity on Sunday.

Trending Stories

In a statement, the British embassy said, “We are supporting the family of a British man who has died in Mexico and are in touch with the Mexican police/local authorities.”

The embassy did not confirm his identity.

Click to play video: '2 Canadians shot, 1 injured in shooting at Mexico resort' 2 Canadians shot, 1 injured in shooting at Mexico resort
2 Canadians shot, 1 injured in shooting at Mexico resort – Jan 22, 2022

Cleave was a businessman who worked in real estate and had recently been threatened by a local gang, according to local media reports. A Facebook page in his name showed dozens of messages from friends on Sunday, expressing shock at the news of his death.

Mexico’s government stationed National Guard troops in Quintana Roo late last year in response to a rise in violence linked to organized crime, including gunfights that killed two foreign tourists and a beachfront gang slaying that sent hotel guests fleeing for their lives.

Advertisement
© 2022 Reuters
Crime tagMexico tagMexico Violence tagPlaya del Carmen tagQuintana Roo tagmexico gangs tagis mexico safe tagMexico Gang Violence tagmexico killing tagbritish businessman killed mexico tagChris Cleave tagChris Cleave death tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers