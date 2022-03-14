Menu

Calendar

Traffic

Driver taken to hospital after transport truck rollover in Milton, Ont.: police

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted March 14, 2022 5:12 pm
Police say one person has been taken to hospital after a transport truck rolled over in Milton.

In a video posted to Twitter, Sgt. Kerry Schmidt with the Ontario Provincial Police’s Highway Safety Division, said the truck rolled over on Highway 401 eastbound at James Snow Parkway.

Schmidt said only one lane of traffic is available, and there is heavy traffic on both sides of the highway in the area.

He said the driver of the truck was taken to hospitals with minor injuries.

According to Schmidt, the truck was not carrying any hazardous goods.

Read more: Police investigating after transport truck carrying live fish rolls over on Hwy 404 ramp

Heavy tows are at the scene, however, recovery is expected to take several hours, Schmidt said.

“In the meantime you’re going to want to find alternate routes to get your way through Milton,” he said.

