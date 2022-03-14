Menu

Health

Many Ontario long-term care homes keeping COVID vaccine mandates as province lifts policy

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 14, 2022 1:29 pm
Click to play video: 'Ontario lifts COVID vaccine and testing mandates in health care, schools' Ontario lifts COVID vaccine and testing mandates in health care, schools
WATCH ABOVE: The Ontario government has lifted mandatory COVID-19 vaccine policies and will no longer require them in hospitals, long-term care homes, schools and child-care settings. Morganne Campbell has the details.

Vaccination against COVID-19 will still be required for employees at many Ontario long-term care homes even though the province has lifted its official mandate for the sector.

Workers in long-term care were the only ones required by the government to get vaccinated against the virus and today had previously been set as a deadline for staff to get third shots.

That policy has now ended today as part of a broader lifting of restrictions, although the province says homes can keep mandating the shots for existing staff and new hires if policies comply with the law.

Trending Stories

Read more: Vaccine policies ‘no longer necessary,’ Ontario top doc wants to remove them

Extendicare and Chartwell, two major long-term care chains in the province, both say they are retaining mandatory vaccination policies.

Story continues below advertisement

The City of Toronto says its mandatory two-shot vaccination policy for all workers and new hires, including at municipally run long-term care homes, will also remain in place.

Dr. Samir Sinha, director of geriatrics at Sinai Health in Toronto, says smaller, not-for-profit homes may struggle more with maintaining mandatory vaccine policies because they have fewer legal resources to defend them.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
