COVID-19 testing clinic at Charles Street Bus Terminal in Kitchener on the move

The COVID-19 drive-thru testing site at the former Charles Street Bus Terminal in Kitchener is closing up shop and moving up to Grand River Hospital’s 40 Green building.

Given that the list of Ontarians who qualify to be tested has shrunk dramatically, it should come as no surprise that the hospital is looking to scale back.

“We have shifted from providing 500-600 tests per day to 30-60 tests per day over the last several weeks, and no longer require the level of infrastructure that the current site provides,” Bonnie Camm, GRH executive vice-president, stated.

“The 40 Green location will support the quantity of testing still needed in our community, and provide more efficient access to our lab for the resulting of tests.”

The clinic at the bus terminal will close on March 23 before reopening at its new location on March 25.

Testing will be available by appointment Sunday to Friday from 7 a.m. until 3 p.m.

The hospital first opened a clinic in March 2020, conducting about 60 tests per day before looking for a larger testing site.

That June, it opened a drive-thru site in the parking lot of the Catalyst building, which was expected to allow for 300-350 tests to be conducted a day.

It quickly outgrew that location. By December it had moved into the bus terminal lot, where it was able to accommodate 800 tests per day.