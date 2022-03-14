Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Ontario bar exams rescheduled for April following potential test material leak

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 14, 2022 11:25 am
The exterior of Osgoode Hall in Toronto. The buildings house the Court of Appeal for Ontario and the Law Society of Ontario. View image in full screen
The exterior of Osgoode Hall in Toronto. The buildings house the Court of Appeal for Ontario and the Law Society of Ontario. File / Global News

The Law Society of Ontario says bar exams that were cancelled this month have been rescheduled for April.

Barrister and solicitor exams were cancelled days before they were set to begin over concerns that some candidates may have accessed test materials ahead of time.

The law society says barrister exams for the affected candidates will now take place from April 5 to April 8 and solicitor exams will be written from April 26 to April 29.

Trending Stories

Read more: Law Society of Ontario cancels upcoming bar exams over potential test material leak

The March tests had been due to be written online but the law society says the rescheduled examinations will be held in-person in Toronto.

Law society CEO Diana Miles says holding tests in-person is the most effective solution to ensure confidence in the exam process and meet the needs of candidates.

Story continues below advertisement

The law society says an external investigation into the exam situation is ongoing.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
Ontario tagLaw Society of Ontario tagBar exams tagBarrister and solicitor exams tagOntario bar exams tagOntario bar exams cancelled tagOntario bar exams rescheduled tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers