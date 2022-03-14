Ontario COVID numbers: 228 in ICU and no new virus-related deaths

Send this page to someone via email

Ontario is reporting 228 people in intensive care units in hospital with COVID on Monday.

No data was released on the total number of people in hospital for the second straight day. The latest figure from Saturday indicate there were 722 in hospital with COVID.

Last Monday, there were 693 hospitalizations with 249 in ICU.

There are 228 people in ICU with COVID-19. There are 1,116 new cases of COVID-19. Hospitalization data is currently unavailable. Today’s numbers will be available at 10:30 a.m. at https://t.co/ypmgZbVRvn. — Christine Elliott (@celliottability) March 14, 2022

Ontario COVID cases, deaths, vaccinations, recoveries, testing

Meanwhile, Ontario also reported 1,116 new lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases on Monday, though that is an underestimate of the true widespread transmission of the virus due to testing restrictions. The provincial case total now stands at 1,126,456.

The death toll in the province has remained at 12,256 as no new virus-related deaths were added.

There are a total of 1,098,189 recoveries, which is around 97 per cent of known cases. Resolved cases increased by 1,333 from the previous day.

For vaccinations, of the aged 12 and older population, 90.8 per cent are fully vaccinated. First dose coverage stands at 92.7 per cent. Third dose immunization is at 54.8 per cent — more than 7 million Ontarians have received a booster shot.

For young children aged five to 11, first dose coverage stands at 55.1 per cent with 30.6 per cent who are now fully vaccinated.

The province administered 6,602 doses in the last day.

The government said 7,565 tests were processed in the previous 24 hours. There are 2,475 tests currently under investigation.

The test positivity rate stands at 12.1 per cent.