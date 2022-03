Send this page to someone via email

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Sunday called on U.S. software firms Microsoft Corp MSFT.O and Oracle Corp ORCL.N and German business software group SAP SAPG.DE to halt support services for their products in Russia.

“Stop supporting your products in Russia, stop the war!,” he said on Twitter.

Now can be no 'half' decisions or 'halftones'! There is only black and white, good or evil! You are either for peace or support the bloody Russian aggressor to kill Ukrainian children and women. @Microsoft @Oracle @SAP, stop supporting your products in Russia, stop the war! — Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) March 13, 2022

— Reporting by Natalia Zinets; Writing by Alessandra Prentice