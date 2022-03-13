Menu

Economy

Some farmers stocking up on fuel as prices spike and war in Ukraine continues

By Michelle Karlenzig Global News
Posted March 13, 2022 10:18 pm
harvesting crops ukraine View image in full screen
DONETSK REGION, UKRAINE - JULY 10, 2020: Agricultural machinery harvest winter wheat in a field of the Zarya-Agro state-owned farming enterprise near the village of Krasnoarmiyske, Novoazovsky District. Valentin Sprinchak/TASS . (Photo by Valentin SprinchakTASS via Getty Images)

The hikes in gas prices are being felt by many Manitobans, including farmers who rely so heavily on fuel to operate. Rising prices as a result of the war in Ukraine have some farmers preparing for further potential hikes.

“It’s in every conversations with every farmer these days,” said Steve Tapley, an agronomist at Pitura Seeds.

Fuel is a major component in a farmers balance sheet, and Tapley says with the conflict in Ukraine and rising prices, some growers he’s been talking to are stocking up on fuel.

Chuck Fossay, who’s been farming for fifty years, says it’s the highest spike he’s seen, but he isn’t stocking up just yet.

“Right now, I’m saying it’s about 50/50, whether the price will go up higher or turn around,” said Fossay. “We’ll just be patient and wait and see for another couple of weeks before we do anything.”

Increases in production and transport costs can make the food that ends up on your table more expensive.

Fossay says farmers are looking for ways to change farming practices and cut costs, such as making less passes over fields at the end of harvest season.

“There’s always things farmers are doing to reduce costs where they can,” said Fossay.

Fossay says a lot can change from now to spring, and fuel prices are just another part of the unpredictability of being a farmer.

 

